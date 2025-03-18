Continuing its strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in Sribhumi and deported them to the neighbouring country on March 17 evening.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Irfan Khan and Nurul Afsar.

Praising Assam police for their continuing efforts in curbing illegal infiltration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and wrote, "Stern action against illegal infiltration. Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice intercepted 2 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back. Irfan Khan and Nurul Afsar. This strict monitoring by @assampolice will continue. Good job."

Stern action against illegal infiltration.



Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice intercepted 2 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back.



🇧🇩Irfan Khan

🇧🇩Nurul Afsar



This strict monitoring by @assampolice will continue. Good job. pic.twitter.com/EkIokqODjF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 18, 2025

Earlier, Assam police arrested four Bangladeshi infiltrators and deported them to the neighbouring country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on his official X handle.

The arrested individuals were identified as Abdul Kabir, Bodhiur Rahman, Md Tayub and Abdul Kalam.

Taking to his X handle, the CM said, "4 illegal infiltrators held and deported... Continuing with their efforts to combat infiltration, @assampolice apprehended 4 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back across the border. Great work team!"

The CM had earlier claimed that 305 infiltrators from Bangladesh have been nabbed and sent back to their country in the last seven months and the state government was committed to an "infiltration-free Assam".