Assam police arrest two medical students, driver on theft charges in Nagaon
Assam Police arrest three, including medical students, for stealing computers from Nagaon Medical College. The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.
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Assam's Nagaon police arrested three individuals, including two medical students, in connection with the robbery of computers.
Nagaon Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Debajit Das informed that the accused was "involved in the theft of seven computers from Nagaon Medical College and Hospital on Friday".
The two students were pursuing an MBBS course at the same college, while the third accused is a driver, who is also a member of a car-lifting gang in the district, he said.
“The arrests were made on Friday and a case was registered. They were produced before a local court on Saturday and were sent to judicial custody,” the OC said.
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