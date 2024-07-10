The Assam Police arrested two individuals in possession of suspected heroin, from Biswanath district.

The police team sezied 7 grams of suspected heroin from the individuals.

In a similar operation conducted on July 9, Machkhowa Police in Dhemaji district, Assam, carried out a major search operation which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal Arunachali liquor, dealing a substantial blow to the illicit trade.

The raid also led to the confiscation of a Hyundai Eon vehicle bearing the registration number AS-04L-3160. The vehicle was being used to transport the contraband.

On the other hand, the Assam Police, on July 9, apprehended two people involved in drug smuggling in Karbi Anglong district.

In an anti-narcotics operation, the Karbi Anglong district police intercepted a vehicle based on actionable intelligence. Upon thorough checking, the personnel seized 685.65 grams heroin and 3.118 Kg YABA tablets (over 29,400 tabs).