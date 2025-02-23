Dhubri police have uncovered a large-scale scam that deceived thousands of underprivileged women under the pretense of the "Support India Development Program" scheme. The fraudulent operation, which had been running since January in the Halghora area near Dhubri town, functioned as a chain business designed to exploit unsuspecting victims.

The police arrested Akram Hussain Laskar, 31, son of Johirul Hoque Laskar from Kuleswar, Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Laskar, who claimed to be the branch manager of the scheme’s local office, was apprehended by a police team led by Sub-Inspector Nilim Talukdar. He was taken into custody for his alleged role in orchestrating the scam.

Investigations revealed that Laskar operated from a rented house under Dhubri Police BN College Town Outpost. He lured individuals into the scheme by offering household items in exchange for Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, requiring them to fill out a membership form. The business relied on recruiting new members, creating a chain-based system to sustain the fraud.

During the raid, Laskar failed to produce any valid documents supporting the legitimacy of the scheme. Police also discovered that all transactions were conducted in cash. Authorities seized over Rs 2 lakh from the office during the operation.

The fraudulent scheme promised agents Rs 100 for each new membership and provided pearl-like objects for necklace-making. Members were assured Rs 400 upon submitting 40 completed necklaces within a week. The promise of easy earnings attracted over 3,000 women from the region, many of whom were hoping for financial stability.

As complaints grew, authorities began investigating and ultimately exposed the fraudulent nature of the scheme, leading to Laskar’s arrest. Meanwhile, another key suspect, Rashidul Rahman of Ward No-14, Dhubri, remains at large. Victims who gathered at Dhubri Sadar Police Station on Sunday identified Rahman as the person who persuaded many women to join the scheme.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against similar scams and report any suspicious activities to prevent further exploitation. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the larger network behind the operation.