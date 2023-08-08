Assam police on August 8 intercepted a truck laden with bags of suspected Public Distribution System (PDS) rice in Boko Bazar, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

The truck, bearing registration number AS-25-EC-2428, was apprehended based on information received from a reliable source. Phanindra Nath, the officer in charge of Boko Police Station, revealed, "On 08/08/2023 at 03:30 AM, information was received that a vehicle loaded with suspected stolen PDS rice was en route from Champupara to Meghalaya via Hahim."

PDS, a system designed to ensure the distribution of essential food grains at affordable or no cost, holds a crucial place in the government's food economy management strategy.

Upon stopping the vehicle at Boko Bazar, police found three individuals inside the cabin of the Tata LPT truck. The occupants were identified as Sahabuddin Ali (32 years) from Kanhara village in Chaygaon, who was driving the truck, Jakir Hussain (31 years) from Shampupara Pathar village (Chaygaon), and Sirajul Islam (29 years) from Chaygaon's Shampupara Pathar village.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the truck was carrying 200 bags of rice, suspected to be PDS rice. However, the occupants were unable to provide any documents substantiating the legality of the loaded rice. Consequently, the vehicle, along with the 200 bags of suspected PDS rice, was seized and taken to Boko Police Station.

A case has been registered and an investigation initiated under Boko Police Case No. 367/23, US - 379/411 IPC, R/W Sec. 7 of EC Act. All three accused have been apprehended and remanded to judicial custody.