Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Monday asserted that any attempt to disrupt peace in the state will be thwarted by security forces.

His comments came after the banned ULFA(I)’s purported email on Independence Day, announcing the planting of 24 bombs in different areas, including multiple places in Guwahati. Ten 'bomb-like substances' have been recovered, including four in Guwahati, over the last two days.

'The state had been witnessing terrorist activities for the last 40 years. We have now reached a stage where such activities are almost nearing an end. We will take stringent measures against those who attempt to bring back the days of violence and terror,' Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

The DGP said the force has been concentrating on strengthening its traditional policing duties so that criminal elements are dealt with.



Also Read: Guwahati mall shuts down for 2 hours, visitors asked to vacate

'To sway our efforts, some may try to engage in terror activities. But, such attempts will not be successful,' he asserted. Singh also dismissed allegations of an intelligence failure in connection with the recovery of 'bomb-like substances' from various locations.

Meanwhile, the City Centre shopping mall in Guwahati has abruptly closed its doors, with management citing a "technical issue" while unconfirmed reports of a bomb threat circulate.

A sign posted at the mall entrance reads: "FOR TECHNICAL ISSUE MALL WILL BE SHUT DOWN FOR 2 HOURS."

Security personnel are visible on-site, and the area has been cordoned off with traffic cones. While official statements mention only a technical problem, local reports suggest the closure may be linked to a potential security threat.

A senior officer of Assam Police told PTI that an email was received by the mall authorities about the presence of a bomb on the premises.



"The mail was sent to 75 locations across India. We learnt that there were a total of 75 recipients in the address bar. It threatened to blow up the mall with a bomb,” he said.