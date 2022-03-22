An Assistant Sub Inspector of the Assam police supposedly committed suicide by shooting himself at the Silchar Sadar Police Station on Monday.

The police staff has been recognized as Gaur Bidhu Singh.

He shot himself with his service weapon on his forehead.

However, the reason behind his taking this extraordinary step is yet to be known.

Singh was an inhabitant of Mainarband within the Cachar area in Assam.

His dead body was recouped by the police and has been sent for post mortem.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur also come to the spot.

Till now the police have not stated in the case that the deceased police official had cleared out any suicide note.