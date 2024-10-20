A 51-year-old police constable reportedly took his own life using his service weapon in Silchar, Assam on Saturday.

Ishwar Singha, from Katakuama village in the Cachar district, was found dead in his restroom at the Circuit House where he was stationed. Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that Singha had just completed his sentry duty before the tragic event occurred.

Upon discovery, senior officers quickly dispatched a team to the scene. Singha was rushed to Silchar Medical College & Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Singha's death. The firearm and spent cartridge have been seized as evidence, and his restroom has been sealed off for further examination.

SP Mahatta assured that all necessary legal procedures were being followed. He added that Singha's family has been notified and is en route to Silchar.