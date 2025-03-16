The written examination for the Assam Police Constable (AB & UB) posts has been rescheduled. Initially slated for March 23, the exam will now take place on April 6, as per the latest announcement.



This change follows allegations of irregularities in the results, which led to protests by a group of dissatisfied candidates outside the Director General of Police (DGP) office.





The controversy surrounding the cut-off marks has also drawn significant reactions from aspirants.



Eligible candidates can download their admit cards online from April 1 by entering their application number, name, and date of birth.





The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has emphasized that candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID—such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID—on the exam day to be allowed entry.