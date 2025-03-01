Assam's South Salmara police seized a huge quantity of illicit drugs, including 2,000 Yaba tablets and heroin, from a house in Tumni Sundorpara in South Salmara Mankachar district.

The accused, identified as Abdur Rouf Khandakar (28), was apprehended while transporting the contraband from Belbari, under Phulbari Police Station in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, to store it at his residence.

The anti-narcotics operation was conducted under the supervision of the ASP Headquarters and led by Inspector J.S. Khobung, officer-in-charge of South Salmara Police Station, along with SI Jayanta Rajkhowa, SI Prasanta Dutta, and other police personnel.

The personnel seized 2,000 Yaba tablets packed in 10 blue-colored packets, 51 grams of suspected heroin, 159 grams (with cases), cash rupees 2,100, one Realme mobile phone and one Apache 160 motorcycle (Registration No. ML-14-3690) used while trafficking.

The seizure was meticulously documented through videographic evidence in the presence of independent witnesses. Authorities confirmed that an FIR is being registered, and legal formalities are underway.

The operation marks a significant success in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

Law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to dismantle illegal narcotics networks and ensure strict action against those involved.