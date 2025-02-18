Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and subsequently deported by Assam Police during a routine border patrol operation along the Indo-Bangladesh frontier.

The individuals, identified as Riyaz Mulla and Shaqib Mondal, were intercepted during heightened security checks at the international border.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the deportation through a social media post, commending the police force for their vigilance.

The deportation comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen border security and prevent illegal crossings in the region. Assam shares a 263-kilometre border with Bangladesh, making it a crucial area for immigration control and security operations.