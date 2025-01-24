Six Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended and pushed back across the border by Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 24.



He, however, did not specify the district where the incident happened.

"@AssamPolice continues its crackdown on infiltration, 6 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended", Sarma said in a post on X.



Earlier, Assam Police, on January 11, apprehended four illegal Bangladeshi nationals near the international border.



The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Fatema Khatun, Sura Khatun, Md. Solaiman and Md. Yasin.



Taking to his office X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the police personal. He also informed that the infiltrators were promptly pushed back to Bangladesh.



"4 more illegal infiltrators apprehended near the international border! Maintaining their high state of alert,

@assampolice nabbed 4 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and pushed them across the border. Fatema Khatun, Sura Khatun , Md. Solaiman, Md. Yasin", wrote CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.



The operation was launched based on specific intelligence, reiterating the strict security vigil ensured by the security personnel along the international border.