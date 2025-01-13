A potential rhino poaching operation at Orang National Park was thwarted after police arrested a suspect and seized multiple weapons during a raid.

The suspect had allegedly been planning to target rhinoceros within the protected area, according to state police officials.

Darrang Police recovered three weapons along with ammunition during the operation. Assam Director General of Police GP Singh confirmed the arrest through social media, highlighting the preventive action taken to protect the park's vulnerable rhino population.

Orang National Park, also known as the mini-Kaziranga, is home to a significant one-horned rhinoceros population and has previously been targeted by poachers seeking to illegally obtain rhino horns for black market trade.

The arrest marks another success in Assam's ongoing efforts to combat wildlife crime and protect its endangered species. Further details about the suspect's identity and the recovered weapons remain under investigation.