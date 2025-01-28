Assam Police successfully apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators near the Indo-Bangladesh border and ensured their immediate return across the border. The operation highlights the state's ongoing efforts to maintain strict surveillance along its international borders.





The individuals, identified as Md Zulmat Ali and Md Sakil, were intercepted by Assam Police during routine border patrols. Commending the swift action, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his appreciation on X, stating, "Maintaining strict vigil along the international border, @assampolice apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators near the border and promptly pushed them back."





Authorities have reiterated their commitment to bolstering security measures and preventing unauthorized entries into Indian territory.





Also read: Meghalaya CM attends contextualisation workshop for adolescents' development