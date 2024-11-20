In a crackdown against illegal infiltration, Assam Police apprehended a Rohingya individual, identified as Md. Ayatulla, near the International Border with Bangladesh in the Sribhumi district during the early hours of the day. The vigilant police team immediately acted to push him back across the border, preventing unauthorized entry.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the swift response of the Assam Police. He stated, "In the wee hours today, one Rohingya, Md. Ayatulla, was apprehended near the International Border with Bangladesh in Sribhumi district and pushed back across the border by alert @assampolice officials. Our efforts to tackle illegal infiltration will continue unabated. Good job!"

Earlier, Assam Police apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals who had unlawfully crossed the international border into India through the Karimganj district. The individuals were promptly handed over to Bangladeshi authorities, underscoring the state’s robust response to cross-border challenges.

This operation is part of Assam's comprehensive strategy to bolster security along the extensive 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border. Recent regional disturbances have heightened the need for stringent border surveillance, prompting state authorities to intensify efforts to deter unauthorized crossings. These proactive measures reflect Assam's commitment to securing its borders and effectively managing transboundary issues.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the swift action taken by the Assam Police. Sharing his appreciation on X (formerly known as Twitter), he stated: “Today, in an alert move, @assampolice identified and apprehended 9 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Karimganj and sent them across the border. Good job, Team!”

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