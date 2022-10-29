Assam Special Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on October 29 said that the state police have detained 27 foreigners who had allegedly indulged in religious activities by violating visa rules.

''Of these, 17 Bangladeshis have been taken in Biswanath, three Swedish in Namrup, and seven German nationals in Kaziranga. The investigation into the matter is underway,'' said Singh while speaking to reporters over the arrest of seven German nationals.

The seven German nationals were arrested on October 28 and fined in Kaziranga on charges of propagation of religion and violation of visa laws.

''Seven tourists who came to India with tourist visas had indulged in religious propaganda in Kaziranga,'' Singh added.

The seven German tourists had been camping at the Wild Grass Resort in Kaziranga since October 25.

''The tourists were fined $500 each for violating visa laws after a day-long interrogation on October 28. Arrangements have already been made to send the tourists to their home countries in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs,'' he added.

The detained persons have been identified as Christian Reiser, Michael Erich Schaper, Merten Asmus, Cornelia Von Oneimb, Hinrich Luppen-Von Oneimb, Christa Olearius, and Lisa Aimee Bloem.

Notably, along with the seven nationals, an Indian identified as Mukut Bodra from Jharkhand was also detained.

All the seven nationals, who have come to India on Tourist Visa, have been detained under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and will bear a penalty of $500 each and be released, failing which they will be arrested.