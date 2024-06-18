In a landmark verdict, a Special POCSO Court in Kokrajhar has handed down a 20-year prison sentence to Bonjit Das, a 35-year-old Assam Police Jawan from Manikpur, Bongaigaon. Das was convicted of raping a 16-year-old minor in January 2019, as announced by Special Court Judge Jaydev Koch on Tuesday.

The case, registered under IPC Section 363 and POCSO Act Section 4, concluded with the arrest and subsequent prosecution of Das, highlighting the severity of crimes against minors. Special Public Prosecutor Manjit Kumar Ghose, speaking to the press.

"The judgment by Judge Jaydev Koch underscores the stringent penalties under the POCSO Act. Bonjit Das has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined Rs. 10,000," stated Ghose.