A firing incident has been reported near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Karimganj district on Tuesday night, December 27 after several rounds of bullets were fired upon Bangladeshi miscreants.

The incident took place in Nilambazar, around 1 km from the international border under the Nilambazar police station area of Karimganj district.

As per reports, for the past few days, Bangladeshi miscreants from this area had illegally entered India in the dark of the night to steal cows from the homes of people in nearby villages.

As a result, Karimganj police took steps to take strict action against them.

Accordingly on December 27, police received information from secret sources that a group of four members from Bangladesh had entered the Indian border and planned to steal cows.

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Further, a police team led by Karimganj DSP Gitartha Sharma rushed to the spot late in the night based on the secret input.

However, when Bangladeshi miscreants were held red-handed while stealing cows from the Indian border, the police asked them to surrender but did not follow the police order.

When they started fleeing, the police opened several fires on them, but no casualties have been reported so far.

“As the area was covered with mud, they took advantage of it and fled the scene. Although we missed the chance to nab them, we started to search the area and recovered a sharp weapon, sandals, rope, stolen cattle, and many more. We are still continuing our search,” said DSP GD Sarma.