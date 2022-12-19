Amid the massive eviction drive carried out by the Nagaon administration in 1200 bighas (nearly 397 acres) of land on December 19, police personnel collapsed while on duty.

As per sources, police personnel identified as Bhaben Chandra Bora stationed at the Ullani police station collapsed while on duty.

Reportedly, the official was suffering from blood pressure-related ailments.

Meanwhile, the eviction drive has been carried out at in large areas like Hai Dubi, Jamai Basti, and Shanti Jan Bazar.

Notably, a mosque built on the land of the government's reserve land has also been demolished.

Also Read: Assam: Eviction drive being carried out in 1200 bighas of land in Nagaon’s Batadrava Than, security personnel deployed

A large number of administration personnel and a large contingent of police have been deployed. Till now, peaceful eviction drives are underway.

According to reports, the eviction will take place on approximately 1,200 bighas of land in various villages within the Dhing revenue circle.

The administration has publicly announced the eviction drive and has asked the residents to leave the area after collecting their belongings.

As a precaution, the state government has directed the nearby Morigaon district administration to be on high alert in order to assist in the eviction drive.

The Batadrava Than Management Committee has applauded the aforementioned eviction drive.

According to district administration officials, around 1,000 alleged encroacher families received notices in October asking them to clear the land.

According to another source, the civil administration and police have been taking all necessary steps to ensure that the eviction drive is carried out smoothly and without any untoward incidents.

Satya Raj Hazarika, DIG of Assam Police's Central Range, is in charge of the operation along with members of the civil service.