576 personnel in Assam were fast-track promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector (UB) through a departmental exam, aimed at strengthening the Assam Police force.

The promotion marks a significant step in the state's ongoing merit-based recruitment and promotion reforms.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised that the government’s efforts extend beyond recruitment, with a focus on transparent systems that ensure healthy career progression within the police force and other government services.

"We don't just stop at recruitments; our transparent systems ensure a healthy career progression in Police and other Govt services," he wrote on his official X handle.

We don't just stop at recruitments; our transparent systems ensure a healthy career progression in Police and other Govt services.



Congratulations to all the officers promoted as SI (UB). I am confident they will keep working towards ensuring a peaceful and crime-free Assam. https://t.co/fUA8KIqz54 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 19, 2025

He congratulated all officers promoted to SI (UB) and expressed confidence that they would continue their efforts to ensure a peaceful and crime-free Assam.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh wrote on his X handle, "Under CM Himanta Biswa’s leadership, merit based historic recruitment & promotion reforms continue to empower @assampolice. Congratulations to all selected candidates!"