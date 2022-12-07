Guwahati police have recovered one pistol, suspected to be the murder weapon used to kill the Purabi dairy manager, Ranjit Bora on November 21.

The police recovered a 9 mm pistol along with three rounds of ammunition recovered from a bike belonging to the accused. The bike was recovered from an abandoned warehouse.

As per the initial investigation, the police inform that the case looks like a robbery attempt. Further investigations reveal that the accused were involved in many criminal incidents in the past.

It may be mentioned that the prime accused, identified as Amir Ali, was arrested from his in-laws' house in Morigaon district.

On November 21, Ranjit Bora, manager at popular milk brand Purabi Dairy, was shot dead in broad daylight in Panjabari locality in Guwahati.

He later succumbed to bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The incident took place while he was heading to the bank to deposit money.

Also read : Assam: Police arrest one suspect in connection with Guwahati’s Ranjit Bora murder case