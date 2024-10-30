Three young boys were successfully rescued from the Mahur River in Assam's Dima Hasao district, thanks to the quick response from Assam Police's Fire & Emergency Services.

The boys were stranded mid-river after being caught in strong currents.

The incident, which took place on October 29, saw police and emergency responders working together to ensure their safe return without any reported injuries.

This swift action highlights the local emergency teams' readiness in Dima Hasao for such critical rescue situations.



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Earlier on October 27, Major Vishavdeep Singh Attri of the Indian Army heroically saved two young boys from drowning in the Dhansiri River in Dimapur district on Sunday afternoon.



The officer, stationed at Rangapahar Military Station, sprang into action after hearing desperate cries for help as the children, aged 5 and 6, struggled against the river’s strong current.

The boys were playing by the riverbank when they unexpectedly slipped into the deep, murky waters. As they fought to stay afloat, the swift currents began to pull them further downstream.

Fortunately, Major Attri, who was passing through the area, immediately noticed their distress. Hearing the frantic cries of a nearby woman and the children’s pleas, he instinctively leapt into action, disregarding his personal safety.