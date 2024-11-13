A total of five drug peddlers including one woman was arrested following seizure of huge quantities of banned Yaba tablets and heroin in Guwahati's Hatigaon on November 12.

An EGPD team from Dispur Police Station raided the Central Guest House in Naharoni Path, Hatigaon, leading to the seizure of 10,000 Yaba tablets and 11 grams of suspected heroin hidden inside five soap boxes.

The operation resulted in the arrest of five individuals involved in the illegal trade, including Md Hasu Miya (45) from Sarthebari, Amina Khatun (40) from Bilasipara, Akmal Hussain (27) from Patharkandi, and Yeahiya Ahmed (24) from Karimganj.

In addition to the drugs, police recovered four mobile phones and Rs 5,000 in cash, further linking the suspects to illicit activities. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the arrested individuals as part of their ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

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