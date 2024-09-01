The Assam police seized 10,000 Yaba tablets during an anti-narcotics drive in Chargola Bazar, Karimganj.

Acting on credible inputs, the Karimganj police conducted the search operation during which they apprehended an individual who was in possession of the drugs.

The personnel have launched an investigation into the matter and further details are awaited.



The arrested individual has been sent to police custody.

Taking to microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police officials for their relentless efforts towards a drug-free state.

In a similar incident, the Assam police arrested an individual in possession of 20,000 Yaba tablets in Dengarbond in August.

The operation was part of Assam Police's continued drive towards ensuring a drug-free Assam.