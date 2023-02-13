Karimganj Police on February 11 arrested 3 persons and seized a huge quantity of Burmese supari weighing approximately 12,000 kgs from 2 trucks.



Security personnel of Nagra PP guarding the inter state borders detected huge quantity of Burmese supari in two trucks.

The Karimganj police tweeted "Our alert personnel of Nagra PP guarding the inter state borders have detected a huge quantity of Burmese supari weighing approx 12,000 kgs from 2 trucks last night. 3 persons arrested."

Earlier, Assam Police on February 10 seized 350 bags of Burmese Supari from a truck in the state's Cachar district and apprehended three persons in connection with the matter.

The seizure was made after a team of Police in Cachar intercepted two vehicles bearing registration number AS-17C-2655 and MZ -01X-6737 Venue Car.

Besides this, the police also seized 37 cartoons of IMFL from the car.

''Cachar Police intercepted two vehicles Reg. No- AS-17C-2655 Truck and MZ-01X-6737 Venue Car & seized 350 bags of Burmese Supari from the truck & 37 cartoons of IMFL from the car and 3 persons arrested,'' the police tweeted.

In December last year, the Cachar police had seized 2000 kg of Burmese Supari which was illegally transported from Mizoram to Assam at the Lailapur checkpost near Assam Mizoram border.

The banned contraband was found sealed inside the oil tanker of the vehicle.

According to reports the Burmese Supari was recovered from the vehicle bearing registration number AS-28-AC-0225.

Police caught the driver of the vehicle identified as Saabul Uddin and they questioned them to dig out more details.

Earlier, the police in Lailapur on December 7 had seized a truck loaded with Burmese Supari in Dhalai which was travelling to Assam from Mizoram.

On checking around 290 sacks of illegal Burmese Supari were seized from the truck bearing registration number AS 01 LC 4164 was also seized during the process.