Assam Police on November 2 seized 2100kgs of Burmese betel nuts and arrested two persons in connection with the seizure in the state's Cachar district.

As per the police, the seizure was made during a Naka checking in front of the Lailapur PP Assam-Mizoram border as one suspected truck bearing registration number BR- 32-GB-0375 was intercepted which was heading towards Cachar from Mizoram.

''After a physical search, Dholai Police found that the driver and attendant of the said M/V concealed a huge commercial quantity of approximately 2100 KG of Burmese supari which was hidden under a cover of the floor part of the M/V which is duly confiscated along with the MV,'' the police said in an official statement.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sonu Kumar,(23), and Satyanaran Yadav, (29) a resident of Bihar.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

On October 28, the police had seized 38 sacks of Burmese supari at the Jamira police patrol post along the Assam-Mizoram border in the Hailakandi district.

Notably, the Jamira police seized 38 sacks of Burmese supari from a truck bearing registration number NL-01-AC-1930 coming from Mizoram at a checkpoint following which the driver of the truck, Tahidur Sheikh, was arrested.

Police estimate the market value of the seized Burmese supari to be around Rs 1.5 lakh.