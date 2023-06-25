Assam Police's ongoing anti-drug drive in the state has yielded another success with the seizure of a significant amount of heroin at Kamrup district on June 25.

Acting on tip-off, Assam Police in Kamrup district launched a search operation and apprehended two drug peddlers and seized the contraband items from their possession.

Moreover, 2.2 kg of heroin concealed in soap boxes and packets were found in the possession of the arrested individuals.

The arrested individuals are the resident of neighbouring state who was allegedly involved in the distribution of narcotics in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to laud the efforts of Kamrup police and wrote, “@ KamrupPolice apprehended two drug peddlers, natives of a neighboring state, who were involved in the distribution of narcotics in Assam. They were found in possession of 2.2 kg of heroin concealed in soap boxes and packets. Kudos to @assampolice for their outstanding efforts in combating drug trafficking.”

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Early this morning, @KamrupPolice apprehended two drug peddlers, natives of a neighboring state, who were involved in the distribution of narcotics in Assam. They were found in possession of 2.2 kg of heroin concealed in soap boxes and packets.



Kudos to… pic.twitter.com/2N1Ha42hKD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation to ascertain further linkages in the case.

Also Read: Assam: Police seize 1.132 kg of heroin in Karbi Anglong district, two detained