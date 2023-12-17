Police in Assam today seized a total of 24 live cattle from a truck that was smuggling them to neighbouring Meghalaya.

An EGPD team from Sonapur Police Station intercepted the truck near Digaru and seized the 24 live cattle which were being smuggled to Meghalaya. As per reports, the cattle were being brought in from Silapathar.

Police arrested two persons on the spot identified as Karim Ali and Ikramul Ali. Both the thugs have been taken into custody and legal action has been initiated.

Today's cattle seizure comes in a day after police seized a total of 61 cattle near Guwahati which were being smuggled in two trucks. The police seized the trucks carrying the cattle at the Jorabat link road near Guwahati, from where as per sources, the cattle were being smuggled to neighbouring Meghalaya. A total of five persons were arrested by the police who were on the two trucks.