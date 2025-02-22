Cachar Police seized 24,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.2 crore and arrested one individual in connection with the case.

The operation was conducted under the jurisdiction of Jirighat Police Station, acting on specific intelligence inputs.

According to police sources, the anti-narcotics operation was launched after receiving credible information about the movement of contraband in the region.

The swift action by law enforcement officers led to the recovery of the large consignment of Yaba tablets, a synthetic drug commonly trafficked across the Indo-Myanmar border and known for its severely addictive properties.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police force for its relentless efforts in combating drug trafficking.

Sharing details of the operation, he stated, “Striking the drugs network, across every region of Assam.” He reiterated the government's commitment to making the state free from the menace of narcotics.



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The seized drugs are estimated to have a market value of Rs 7.2 crore, highlighting the scale of the illegal drug trade in the region. The arrested suspect is currently being interrogated, and further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and any possible links to larger drug cartels operating in the Northeast.

This latest bust is part of Assam Police’s ongoing war on drugs, which has seen a series of high-profile seizures and arrests across the state.

In recent years, the government has intensified its efforts to curb drug trafficking by strengthening border security and enhancing intelligence networks.

Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities related to drug peddling and reaffirmed their dedication to dismantling narcotics networks in Assam.

Further legal proceedings against the arrested individual are expected as the investigation progresses.