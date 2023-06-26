Carrying out its relentless efforts against illegal drugs trafficking in the state, Assam Police on June 25 seized 200 soap cases containing 2.5 kgs of heroine in Karimganj.

A search operation was conducted during which police intercepted a vehicle at Ishancherra coming from Mizoram and recovered the banned consignment.

Two persons Ahad Uddin and Maqbul Hussain, have been apprehended in connection with the seizure.

According to sources, the value of the drugs is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to laud Assam Police for their efforts in curbing the rising cases of drugs trafficking on the occasion of International Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

"@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Ishancherra and seized 200 soap cases containing 2.5 kg of Heroin. Also apprehended two accused. Great efforts @assampolice Much appreciate", tweeted CM Sarma.

#AssamAgainstDrugs@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Ishancherra and seized 200 soap cases containing 2.5 kg of Heroin. Also apprehended two accused.



Great efforts @assampolice. Much appreciate 👍@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/FVKnfxpU6o — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2023

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