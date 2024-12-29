Two suspects are in custody after Assam police intercepted a major drug shipment at Ghoongur Bypass, recovering 50,000 YABA tablets with an estimated street value of Rs 15 crore.

Acting on intelligence leads, Cachar police stopped and searched a vehicle entering from a neighbouring state, discovering five packets of the illegal stimulant carefully hidden inside.

"Based on credible inputs, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation at Ghoongur Bypass and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on social media.

The operation marks another success in Assam's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking. Along with the contraband and suspects, authorities seized the vehicle used for transport.

"Two have been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized," the Chief Minister noted in his post, praising the department's efforts with the hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs.