In a series of determined crackdowns on the drug trade in Assam's Golaghat district, law enforcement authorities have made significant seizures of heroin, underscoring their commitment to combating narcotics trafficking.

Based on secret information, Golaghat Police launched an operation and recovered 57 soap boxes containing 619.02 grams of heroin.

Meanwhile, one person has been apprehended in this connection.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Police, with their vigilant Special Task Force (STF), arrested four individuals on an unspecified Tuesday, confiscating heroin valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.



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This operation is part of a broader campaign against drug peddling that has seen substantial quantities of narcotics intercepted across the region.

Further emphasizing the scale of the issue, recent reports from the Times of India detail the seizure of nearly 300 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 2.4 crore, from three persons in various parts of Assam.

These arrests and seizures took place on September 25th, 2023, as per the articles provided. The cumulative weight of the heroin seized in these operations amounts to 619.02 grams, with an estimated street value running into crores of rupees, reflecting the high stakes involved in the illicit drug market.

The Golaghat Police are actively engaged in these anti-drug initiatives, as indicated by their official Twitter account, which also serves as a platform for public awareness and emergency response.

These concerted efforts by the Assam Police and district administration demonstrate a strong stance against the drug menace, aiming to dismantle networks that threaten the social fabric of the community and the health and well-being of its citizens.