Assam Police on August 18 night seized 61,000 banned cough syrup bottles worth a market value of Rs 4 crore from a truck in the Churaibari area in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

Police also apprehended the driver of the truck, who was identified as Biswajit Biswas.

Based on a tip-off, police intercepted a truck in the Churaibari area, they said.



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"Our operation against drugs is going on. Last night, we intercepted a truck. We have recovered and seized 61,000 banned cough syrup bottles from the truck. We also apprehended the driver of the truck. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 4 crore," Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, said.

Further investigation is underway.