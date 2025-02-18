Cachar police intercepted a vehicle and seized narcotics worth Rs 14 crore near Dholai Police Station, marking one of the region's largest drug busts this year.

Officers recovered 40,000 YABA tablets and 260 grams of heroin during the operation. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The operation reflects intensified efforts by Assam Police to combat drug trafficking in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police department's action on social media, highlighting it as part of the ongoing #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign.

YABA, also known as the madness drug, contains a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, and has become increasingly prevalent in Northeast India's drug trade.