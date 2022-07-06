Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police on Tuesday conducted a raid which was led by the Kamrup district superintendent of police and an officer in charge of Rangia police. The squad managed to confiscate a huge quantity of drugs worth around Rs 2.5 crore and detained one person named Safikul Ali.

Sources claimed that the supplier was transporting the seized drugs weighing 310 grams from Rangia to another place for sale on a scooty provided by the Assam government under the Pragyan Bharati Scooty scheme.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Police detained five people and confiscated narcotics worth Rs 4 crores from the international market in Assam's Kamrup district. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel in Azara, on the outskirts of Guwahati, and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets.

Even after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given complete "operational freedom" to deal with drug traffickers and dealers, and asked to "act decisively" to uproot the drug menace from society, the illegal trade in the state is still going on.