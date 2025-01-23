Assam's South Salmara Mankachar Police, on January 22, seized heroin worth Rs 2 crore from a house in the district. One individual has been arrested in this connection.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police launched an operation after receiving information about a large quantity of drugs being brought from a neighbouring state.

The police seized 252 grams of heroin, worth Rs 2 crore, stored in a house.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the state's fight against drugs and lauded the achievement marked by the state police.

He wrote on X, "South Salmara Police acts on credible intel, seizes heroin worth Rs 2 crore...One person has been arrested and further investigation is on. Good job!"