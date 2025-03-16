Assam Police seized yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 24 crore and arrested two individuals in Sribhumi district near the Mizoram border on March 16.

Authorities intercepted a truck based on intelligence inputs and discovered the contraband hidden in a secret compartment.

Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said the vehicle, which originated from Mizoram’s Champhai district, was stopped at the Puwamara bypass. Upon inspection, officers found 80,000 yaba tablets concealed within the truck.

The arrested suspects are residents of Cachar district in Assam’s Barak Valley. Officials have launched an investigation to trace the supply chain and identify those involved in the trafficking network.

A senior officer confirmed that the street value of the seized drugs aligns with estimates from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Yaba, a potent stimulant combining methamphetamine and caffeine, is widely trafficked in the region.