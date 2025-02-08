Guwahati Police have launched an intensified operation to combat theft in the city, with a recent raid led by Bhangagarh Police at a godown on Ulubari Mazar Road.



During the operation, authorities successfully recovered a significant haul of stolen goods, including government electrical wires that had been illicitly stored in the godown after being stolen from roadside utility poles.



The police also seized several vehicle batteries, further highlighting the scope of the criminal activity.



The godown owner, Momin Ali, was arrested in connection with the stolen goods found on the premises.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the stolen items were being sold from this godown, with goods sourced from various thefts across Guwahati.



The police are continuing their investigation into the broader network of thieves involved in the crime.