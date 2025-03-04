Assam police seize suspected cannabis worth Rs 76 lakh in Udalguri, one arrested
In the ongoing efforts against illegal drugs trafficking, Assam Police on March 4 arrested one person and seized suspected cannabis from the person near Rowta river under Udalguri district.
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In the ongoing efforts against illegal drugs trafficking, Assam Police on March 4 arrested one person and seized suspected cannabis from the person near Rowta river under Udalguri district.
According to sources, the seized consignment of contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 76 lakh in international market.
The arrested person has been taken into custody and further lawful actions have been initiated to ascertain any further linkages to the network.
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