Assam Police on October 31 seized 24 cattle and apprehended two smugglers from the Nagaon district in Assam.

As per the police, acting on specific information, a team of police detained one truck bearing registration number AS 25EC 9833 and seized 24 cattle heads.

''On the basis of source information today, SI Simanta Ray, O/C, Jakhalabandha PS, along with PS staff, detained one truck bearing Reg. No. AS 25EC 9833 which was illegally transporting 24 cattle heads from Jorhat side towards Meghalaya,'' the police tweeted.

On the basis of source information today, SI Simanta Ray, O/C, Jakhalabandha PS, along with PS staff, detained one truck bearing Reg. No. AS 25EC 9833 which was illegally transporting 24 cattle heads from Jorhat side towards Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/CCRDoGAtFL — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) October 31, 2022

The apprehended cattle smugglers were identified as Rabul Islam (27) and Ekdil Hussain (21), residents of Datialguri village in Morigaon district.

On October 26, as many as 41 cattle heads were rescued from a container truck in the Golaghat district.

The container truck bearing registration number AS 01 CC 8143, Nagaon’s Samuguri from Bokakhat’s Bihora cattle market, was intercepted and the police seized the cattle heads. The truck was also arrested in connection to the seizure.

Earlier, on October 25, Bokakhat Police seized one Scorpio, illegally transporting 6 cattle heads while on October 17 apprehended two cattle smugglers and recovered around 24 cattle heads in the state's Kaliabor town.