In a major crackdown on narcotics, Assam Police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore and apprehended one individual in South Salmara district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the operation on Wednesday, February 5.



Acting on specific intelligence, the police raided a residence in the district and recovered 7,800 Yaba tablets. The occupant of the house was immediately taken into custody.



"Striking against the drug network! In a source-based operation carried out by @SSalmaraPolice, 7,800 YABA tablets valued at Rs 2 crore were seized from a residence. One accused has been apprehended. Good job @assampolice," the Chief Minister posted on X.



Yaba, a highly addictive drug containing methamphetamine, is classified as a Schedule II controlled substance and is illegal in India. The police have intensified their anti-drug operations across the state to combat the rising threat of narcotics trafficking.