Assam Police on August 26 seized a huge amount of Zinc sulfate that was supposed to be provided to the farmers free of cost by the government.

The seizure was made based on secret information and accordingly, police seized a vehicle bearing number plate AS 15 AC 6174 along with 25 bags of Zinc sulfate.

Besides this, police also apprehended two people identified as Ashad Ali and Babul Khan in connection with the matter.

Police sources also revealed that the accused brought these Zinc sulfate at a cost of Rs 1,700 per quintal.

But the question arises among the locals How can these chemicals be sold to someone who is supposed to be delivered to the farmers by the Agriculture department of the state.

