In a huge recovery, the Assam Police on October 16 seized around 2,400 kg of ganja tucked in drums along with the Assam-Tripura border.

The police also apprehended two persons in this regard.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too lauded the work of the police and shared the same on the official Twitter handle.

''In a huge recovery last night by Churaibari Watch Post staff along Assam-Tripura border, @assampolice detained a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 2,400 kg ganja tucked in drums. 2 accused apprehended.

Excellent work 👍,'' he tweeted.

On October 15, the police also recovered 384.56 grams of heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the state's Karbi Anglong district border Nagaland.

Based on specific input, the police set up a special Naka at Dillai Tiniali under Dillai police station under Karbi Anglong. Around 10.15 AM an alto vehicle bearing registration No: AS 04 E 0781 which was coming from Dimapur's side was intercepted and the police seized the drugs.

On being thorough search of the vehicle, 30 soap boxes of heroin weighing 384.56 grams, were recovered.