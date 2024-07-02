Karimganj police conducted a successful raid targeting drug trafficking, resulting in the seizure of narcotics valued at lakhs of rupees. During the operation, officers discovered a suspicious house filled with heroin packaged in five soap boxes, amidst an otherwise innocent array of water bottles.

In a coordinated effort, Patharkandi police also conducted searches in Ilashpur village under the Patharkandi police station. Their operation yielded nine mobile phones, alongside heroin found in similar soap box packaging. The homes of Mohammad Zakaria and Bahar Uddin were the focal points of this investigation.

Three individuals, namely Mohammad Zakaria, Bahar Uddin, and Abdul Manaf, father of notorious drug peddler Amir Uddin, were apprehended in connection with the seized narcotics and electronic devices. Currently, all three suspects are undergoing intensive interrogation by law enforcement officials.