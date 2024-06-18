The Assam Police conducted two separate operations in Sivasagar and Karbi Anglong districts, resulting in the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 48 crore.

The operations also led to the apprehension of three drug peddlers.

In one operation, the Sivasagar Police recovered a total of 399 soap cases of heroin weighing about 4.6 kg from a vehicle.

In this connection, the police personnel apprehended two individuals accused of possessing the heroin.

The Golaghat Police, in another operation, recovered 8.033 kg morphine valued at Rs 8 crore and apprehended one accused in connection with the case.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X and shared the information, lauding the Assam police. “Striking the Drugs Network; Drugs recovered worth Rs 48 crore! Good job Team Assam,” he wrote on X.