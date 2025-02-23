Assam Police on February 23 seized 18.108 kg of opium during an operation at Karagaon Naka Point under Khatkhati Police Station.



The contraband was recovered from an intercepted vehicle, leading to the arrest of one individual in connection with the case.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police force for their vigilance and swift action. Taking to social media platform X, he praised their efforts, stating, "In a successful operation at Karagaon Naka Point under Khatkhati Police Station,

@assampolice

seized 18.108 kg of opium from an intercepted vehicle. One individual has been arrested in connection with the case. Keep up the great work, Team! 👍"



