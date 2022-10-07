Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 7 appreciated the efforts from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) along with several NGOs' efforts on the cleanliness drive at city ghats post-Puja visarjan.

Notably, this comes a day after, CM Sarma took to his Twitter handle and urged citizens to ensure cleanliness at all places, especially ghats, where Visarjan has been performed.

"Please make sure that post visarjan, ghats are cleared of all the leftovers," the CM tweeted.

My humble request to all Durga Puja Organisers 🙏



Since puja is over now, it is our responsibility to ensure cleanliness at all places, especially ghats, where Visarjan has been performed.



Please make sure that post visarjan, ghats are cleared of all the leftovers. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 6, 2022

Notably in Guwahati, the Durga Puja visarjan was held in two major ghats of the city- Lachit Ghat in Fancy Bazar and Pandu Ghat.

Notably, as per the government's directives, no DJ setup, or bike rally has been allowed this time during the Durga Puja idol immersion in Guwahati.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner's office, Kamrup Metro issued a special notification for the smooth conduct of the Immersion Ceremony of Durga Puja Idol and Dussehra in Guwahati on October 5.

Further, the drive was held in the presence of the Guwahati Mayor, Deputy Commissioner of Guwahati Metropolitan District, and Commissioner of GMC.

The cleanliness drives aim to keep the Riversides clean due to ongoing festivals and celebrations.

