Assam Power Minister Nandita Garlosa hoisted the national flag at the DSA play ground, in Silchar on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. She reflected on the commitment to progress and prosperity led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured financial assistance for farmers, stating that 38,000 farmers will receive compensation in the coming days.

In her address, Garlosa highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Assam government to uplift the socio-economic landscape of the state, particularly in the Cachar district. She recalled the occasion on June 18, when over Rs 11 crore was disbursed to 59,511 farmers of Cachar under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi.

"New applications from another 26,744 farmers are currently under verification," she noted, commending the District Administration and Agriculture Department for their efforts to support flood-affected farmers in the region.

She emphasised the importance of modernising agriculture to boost productivity and announced the establishment of the 'Soil Testing, Quality Control, and Input Testing Laboratory' at Silchar Sadarghat, inaugurated on July 13. The facility will play a crucial role in ensuring soil and input quality, vital for sustaining the agricultural growth of the region.

Additionally, the distribution of 200 power tillers with a subsidy of Rs 85,000 each, two mini rice mills with a subsidy of Rs 1,25,000 each, and six combine harvesters at a 90 per cent discount demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural mechanisation. The ongoing distribution of sprinkler and drip irrigation sets, supported by an 85 per cent government grant, aims to ensure balanced water usage in the district.

Minister Garlosa also praised the District Industries and Commerce Center for its pivotal role in fostering socio-economic development through loan recommendations, subsidies, and expert advice and highlighted that under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program, Rs 3.63 crore has been disbursed to 114 beneficiaries in Cachar district, offering a significant discount on loans, with 25 per cent for urban areas and 35% for rural areas, thereby encouraging entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles was lauded for its initiatives aimed at empowering women. The self-reliance project in Cachar district is progressing steadily, with weaving activities ongoing in four weavers' extension units and the successful operation of the Handloom Training Center in Kabuganj.

In her address, she highlighted the ambitious Amrit Vriksha movement, which has led to the establishment of two permanent nurseries covering three hectares each at Loharband and Smithnagar in Cachar. Additionally, two ANR plantations, each spanning 100 hectares, are underway at Kashithale in the Moniyarkhal range and Kalakhal in the Hwaithang range under the Kampa scheme. The growing revenue collection from the forest department, rising from Rs 18.98 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 29.90 crore in the last financial year, underscores the department's enhanced focus on sustainable forestry.

The district’s transport department has also witnessed significant progress, with revenue collections rising from Rs 61.06 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 73.38 crore last year, reflecting growing efficiency and infrastructure development in the region.

Further elaborating on initiatives under the Integrated Tribal Development Project, Minister Garlosa mentioned the construction of an Open Rest House at Naga Bishnu Mandir in Bhuban Pahar and a Ritual Institution in Ujan Tarapur, costing Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh, respectively.



Additionally, Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned for the Nikhil Cachar Haidimb Burman Samiti, and Rs 5 lakh allocated for constructing the Shyamakali temple office cum store in Thaligram, with 60 per cent of the work already completed.

Highlighting significant infrastructural advancements, Minister Gorlosa mentioned the ongoing construction of the Rangir Canal Guard Wall, a major project costing Rs 42.06 crore under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. She also noted the progress of the District Library in Silchar, with 48 per cent completion at an estimated cost of Rs 27.47 crore, alongside various other projects under the Works Department, including road construction and guard walls across different canals, funded by NHIDCL.

The Minister shared updates on NHIDCL’s road maintenance projects, emphasising the completion of the tender process for the short-term maintenance of CL306 from Silchar to Rangirkhari, with a budget of Rs 3.65 crore. Similarly, maintenance of NH37 from Rangpur to Ramnagar ISBT is set to cost Rs 6.25 crore. NHIDCL is also in the tendering stage for a one-time upgrade of NH306 from Rangirkhari to Sona Barighat, with an estimated project cost of Rs 37.10 crore.

In her closing remarks, she reflected on the state’s fiscal achievements, noting a significant increase in revenue collections, which reached Rs 73.38 crore last year. She stated that these developmental milestones are part of a broader vision to uplift the state's infrastructure, empower all communities, and preserve its cultural heritage.