Birkumar Adhikari has resigned from all positions within the Indian National Congress (INC), including his primary party membership and role as a spokesperson for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

The reasons behind Adhikari's sudden decision remains unknown.

Earlier several other political figures have also resigned from the INC. Among them is the expelled state Youth Congress president, Angkita Dutta.

The sudden exodus of key figures from the INC has left political circles buzzing with speculation about the underlying causes. The reasons behind these resignations remain undisclosed, leaving party members and the public curious about the internal dynamics within the Congress party.

As the state gears up for the upcoming elections, these resignations have the potential to reshape political alliances and strategies.