The second edition of the Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival (LitFest) 2024 wrapped up at the Madhavdev International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, with a closing ceremony that highlighted the region’s literary and cultural heritage.

Organised by the Sankardev Education and Research Foundation (SERF) under the theme 'In Search of Roots', the three-day festival brought together authors, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate literature and ideas.

Nepali writer Bidyapati Dahal and Assamese author Suprakash Bhuyan were honoured with the Pragjyotishpur LitFest Awards. Dahal, recognised for his contributions to Nepali and Hindi literature, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating it encouraged him to pursue further creative work. Bhuyan, an emerging voice in Assamese literature, dedicated his award to inspiring greater responsibility in his literary endeavors.

Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, a respected academician and chief guest, lauded the festival’s efforts to explore roots and foster intellectual discussions. Highlighting the importance of heritage, he referenced Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s philosophy of national unity and cultural harmony.

The final day featured discussions on themes such as regional identity and literature. Scholars like Prof. Gajendra Adhikari, Dr Prashanta Chakrabarty, and Dr Jogendra Nath Sharma examined Assam’s historical evolution from the Pragjyotishpur era to its modern identity. Another session with young researchers from Tripura, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh emphasized the diversity of literature and culture in Northeast India.

Parallel workshops on creative writing and environmental conservation attracted young participants. Author Atanu Bhattacharya led a session on storytelling, while environmentalist Soumyadeep Dutta explored strategies for preserving Assam’s natural heritage.

The festival’s second day featured panel discussions on topics such as heritage preservation through technology, the role of the Brahmaputra River in shaping Assam’s society, and the evolving media landscape. Padma Shri awardee Arup Kumar Dutta moderated a session on the river’s historical and ecological significance, cautioning against threats posed by hydroelectric projects.

A panel on cinema’s societal impact explored its potential to foster positive change. Moderated by film critic Aparajita Pujari, it included filmmaker Atul Gangwar, actor Kapil Bora, and other experts who emphasized meaningful storytelling in films.

The event concluded with cultural performances, including devotional songs, mime acts, and folk music, reflecting the festival’s ethos of connecting literature with regional traditions. The inaugural ceremony featured economist Swaminathan Gurumurthy, author J Sai Deepak, and other luminaries, setting the tone for three days of vibrant intellectual and cultural exchange.